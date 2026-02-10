Gear Up for Kimco Realty (KIM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kimco Realty (KIM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $537.59 million, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kimco Realty metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Management and other fee income' to reach $4.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net' will reach $536.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pro-rata portfolio occupancy rate' at 94.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $157.02 million.

Shares of Kimco Realty have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KIM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.