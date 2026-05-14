Gear Up for Keysight (KEYS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Keysight (KEYS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 37.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.72 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Keysight metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' should come in at $380.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' to reach $467.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +19% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' to come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' will likely reach $869.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' at $122.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' will reach $345.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $236.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Keysight shares have recorded returns of +11.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KEYS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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