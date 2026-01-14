Gear Up for KeyCorp (KEY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (KEY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific KeyCorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)' will reach 63.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 141.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average balance - Total earning assets' will reach $171.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Book value at period end' to reach $16.09 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.21 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Leverage Ratio' stands at 10.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' at 13.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonperforming assets - Total' should come in at $689.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $772.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 15.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Nonperforming loans at period-end' should arrive at $690.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $758.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Corporate services income' will likely reach $67.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $69.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trust and investment services income' reaching $153.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $142.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' of $230.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $221.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $74.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.00 million.

Over the past month, KeyCorp shares have recorded returns of +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KEY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

