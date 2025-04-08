Gear Up for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.62 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $43.23 billion, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' reaching $6.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' stands at $10.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' will reach $5.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' should arrive at $17.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' of $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' at $3,563.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,445.52 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $9.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.27 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' will likely reach 7.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to come in at $9.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.68 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 16.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Capital Ratio' to reach 18.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $34.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.20 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have returned -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -12.2% change. Currently, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

