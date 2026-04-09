Gear Up for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to post quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. Revenues are expected to be $23.44 billion, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Johnson & Johnson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Total' should come in at $8.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' of $15.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Trauma- WW' reaching $800.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Spine, Sports & Other- WW' will reach $693.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' to reach $587.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +59.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' at $496.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +55.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' should arrive at $107.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- U.S.' stands at $13.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' will reach $487.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +16% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Pharmaceutical- Oncology- TECVAYLI- WW' to come in at $203.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- International' will likely reach $10.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' will reach 7.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.2%.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JNJ is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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