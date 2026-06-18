Gear Up for Jefferies (JEF) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jefferies (JEF) will report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 153.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.22 billion, exhibiting an increase of 35.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jefferies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' will reach $150.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' at $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' of $49.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' stands at $793.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' to reach $590.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' reaching $202.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' will reach $612.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +53.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' should arrive at $208.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' should come in at $334.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +173.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' will likely reach $542.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Other investments, inclusive of net interest' will reach $103.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Over the past month, Jefferies shares have recorded returns of +19.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JEF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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