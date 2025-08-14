Gear Up for Jack Henry (JKHY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry (JKHY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $602.59 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jack Henry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Core' reaching $185.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Corporate & Other' to reach $19.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Complementary' of $171.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Payments' should arrive at $227.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Core' will reach $113.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.14 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Complementary' will reach $102.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.85 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income- Payments' stands at $110.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $100.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Jack Henry have demonstrated returns of -8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JKHY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

