Gear Up for Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Jack Henry (JKHY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, indicating an increase of 15.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $600.84 million, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jack Henry metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Core' will reach $195.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' should arrive at $22.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Complementary' reaching $170.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Payments' of $213.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income- Core' stands at $115.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.51 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Complementary' will likely reach $102.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Payments' should come in at $99.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Jack Henry here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Jack Henry have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, JKHY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.