Gear Up for Iron Mountain (IRM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Iron Mountain (IRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 207.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.76 billion, increasing 12.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Iron Mountain metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Service Revenue' will reach $722.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' stands at $201.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' at $199.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' will likely reach $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' should come in at $197.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Global RIM Business- Service' to reach $539.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate and Other- Service' will reach $176.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +39.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' will reach $818.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' should arrive at $18.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Data Center Business- Adjusted EBITDA' reaching $99.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global RIM Business- Adjusted EBITDA' of $614.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $568.99 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Iron Mountain have experienced a change of -1.9% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IRM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

