Gear Up for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, reflecting an increase of 14% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.18 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intuitive Surgical metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems)' to come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Services' reaching $356.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Systems' should arrive at $481.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Instruments and accessories' will likely reach $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total System Units Placed - Total Company' will reach 349. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 313.

The consensus estimate for 'Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base' stands at 10,194. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,887.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States' of 175. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 165.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total System Units Placed - United States' at 181. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 148.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Service' to reach $236.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Cost of revenue- Service' will reach $113.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Intuitive Surgical shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ISRG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

