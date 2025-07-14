Gear Up for Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.33 billion, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Interactive Brokers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer Statistics - Total Accounts' will likely reach 3.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average interest-earning assets' will reach $148.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $133.62 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customer Statistics - Total Customer DARTs' at 3.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order' of $2.80 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.01 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Statistics - Customer Equity' will reach 561.29 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 497.20 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other fees and services' will reach $72.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Commissions' to reach $486.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $406.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net interest income' should arrive at $757.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $792.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Interest income' reaching $1.68 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.83 billion.

Shares of Interactive Brokers have demonstrated returns of +16% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IBKR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.