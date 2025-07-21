Gear Up for Intel (INTC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Intel (INTC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, indicating a decline of 50% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.87 billion, representing a decline of 7.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group' reaching $11.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI' stands at $3.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group' to reach $7.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- All other- Total' of $923.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services' at $3.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Intel have returned +9.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, INTC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

