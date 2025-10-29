Gear Up for Insmed (INSM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Insmed (INSM) will announce quarterly loss of -$1.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $114.65 million, increasing 22.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Insmed metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Japan' of $29.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Europe and rest of world' at $7.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S.' will reach $72.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Shares of Insmed have demonstrated returns of +14.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

