Gear Up for Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Illumina (ILMN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, indicating an increase of 183.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.05 billion, representing a decline of 5.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Illumina metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Core Illumina- Consumables' to reach $792.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product revenue- Consumable' will reach $788.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service and other revenue' will reach $157.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product revenue' to come in at $888.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Core Illumina- Service and other revenue' at $159.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Core Illumina- Total product revenue' should arrive at $886.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product revenue- Instruments' of $115.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Core Illumina- Instruments' should come in at $94.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Source- Total product revenue- Sequencing' will reach $802.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments' stands at $111.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables' will likely reach $705.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments' reaching $3.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Illumina have experienced a change of +10.8% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ILMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.