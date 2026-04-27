Gear Up for ICE (ICE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share, indicating an increase of 29.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.88 billion, representing an increase of 16.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some ICE metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' reaching $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' should come in at $648.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' to come in at $533.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Energy futures and options' will reach $812.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options' stands at 6.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options' of 6.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options' at 13.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.97 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volume of contracts traded (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options' will reach 573.69 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 470.00 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of contracts traded - Total' will reach 804 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 615 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of contracts traded - Financial futures and options' will likely reach 365 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 255 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of contracts traded - Agricultural and metals futures and options' to reach 37 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of contracts traded - Energy futures and options' should arrive at 437 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 331 .

Over the past month, ICE shares have recorded returns of +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ICE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.