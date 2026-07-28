Gear Up for Humana (HUM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Humana (HUM) to post quarterly earnings of $6.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. Revenues are expected to be $40.65 billion, up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 26.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Humana metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Consolidated- Total services revenue' at $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Insurance- Total revenues' to reach $38.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'CenterWell- Total revenues' will reach $6.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Consolidated- Investment income' will reach $235.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Benefit ratio - Consolidated' reaching 91.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' to come in at 10.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.23 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' will reach 538.90 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 444.10 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' will likely reach 3.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.43 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' stands at 724.65 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 570.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other' should come in at 1.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.58 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' of 6.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Military services' should arrive at 4.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.59 million.

Humana shares have witnessed a change of -2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HUM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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