Gear Up for H&R Block (HRB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that H&R Block (HRB) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 48.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.07 billion, increasing 0.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some H&R Block metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation' to reach $673.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- U.S. royalties' to come in at $47.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation' will likely reach $126.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International' will reach $87.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Refund Transfers' will reach $23.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tax Identity Shield' should arrive at $14.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan' stands at $34.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance' will reach $5.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $18.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wave' should come in at $26.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Emerald Card and Spruce' of $12.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of H&R Block have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, HRB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.