Gear Up for H&R Block (HRB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block (HRB) to post quarterly loss of $1.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $188.78 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some H&R Block metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- U.S. assisted tax preparation' will reach $39.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- U.S. royalties' will reach $5.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- U.S. DIY tax preparation' will likely reach $4.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- International' to reach $61.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Tax Identity Shield' reaching $4.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan' stands at $24.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $11.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wave' should come in at $26.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Emerald Card' at $8.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of H&R Block have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, HRB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

