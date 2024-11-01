Gear Up for Howmet (HWM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Howmet (HWM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting an increase of 41.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Howmet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Engine Products' to reach $944.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' to come in at $385.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' reaching $270.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' stands at $257.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' of $997.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' should come in at $291.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' will reach $319.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' will likely reach $255.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engine Products' will reach $291.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $219 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Forged Wheels' should arrive at $66.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Structures' will reach $39.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Fastening Systems' at $98.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76 million.



Shares of Howmet have experienced a change of -1% in the past month compared to the -1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HWM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

