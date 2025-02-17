Gear Up for Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels (HST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Host Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Room' at $824.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $128.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $424.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Room Rate' will reach $309.70. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $301.84.

The consensus estimate for 'RevPAR' stands at $207.58. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.92.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Occupancy Percentage' will reach 67.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Rooms' of 42,740. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 41,031.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of Properties' should come in at 79. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $193.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $186 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Host Hotels have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

