Gear Up for Hologic (HOLX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic (HOLX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.03 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hologic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- GYN surgical' to come in at $175.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular diagnostics' of $326.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood screening' at $4.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Breast health- Breast imaging' stands at $286.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total Diagnostics' reaching $448.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Skeletal health' will reach $29.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +133.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and perinatal' to reach $116.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Breast health' should arrive at $379.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Breast health- Interventional breast solutions' should come in at $93.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Service and other' will reach $206.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Product' will reach $825.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Hologic shares have recorded returns of +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOLX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

