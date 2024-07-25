Gear Up for Hologic (HOLX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic (HOLX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hologic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- GYN Surgical' reaching $166.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Diagnostics' will reach $433.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total Breast Health' should come in at $375.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Skeletal Health' at $25.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging' will likely reach $296.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening' to reach $7.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics' should arrive at $308.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal' will reach $119.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions' will reach $77.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.



With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HOLX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

