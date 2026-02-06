Gear Up for Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hilton Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' will reach $92.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $61.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' at $707.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' of $84.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' will reach $314.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cost reimbursement' stands at $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' reaching 15,882 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,138 .

Analysts forecast 'Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms' to reach 263,226 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 255,291 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' will likely reach $110.57 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.33 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' to come in at 0.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' should come in at 1,352,305 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,268,206 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms' should arrive at 1,066,742 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 995,777 in the same quarter last year.

