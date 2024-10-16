Gear Up for Hexcel (HXL) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hexcel (HXL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating an increase of 21.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $456.18 million, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hexcel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials' of $235.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials' stands at $92.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials' to reach $38.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products' to come in at $42.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products' will reach $42.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Engineered products' will reach $86.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Composite Materials' should come in at $366.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Total' will likely reach $135.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Industrial- Total' will reach $39.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total' should arrive at $282.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Composite Materials' reaching $61.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.70 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Engineered Products' at $11.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.20 million.



Hexcel shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HXL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

