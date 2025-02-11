Gear Up for Hertz Global (HTZ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) will report quarterly loss of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 47.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.12 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hertz Global metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- International RAC' will reach $377.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Americas RAC - Transaction days' will likely reach 29,795.80 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30,589 Days.

Analysts expect 'Americas RAC - Total RPD' to come in at $58.19. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.01.

Analysts forecast 'Americas RAC - Average vehicles' to reach 435,079. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 446,573.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'International RAC - Total RPD' of $54.55. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.06.

The average prediction of analysts places 'International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month' at $284.48. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $271 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month' stands at $388.93. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $552.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International RAC- Average vehicles' reaching 102,059. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 106,972.

The consensus among analysts is that 'International RAC - Transaction days' will reach 6,915.50 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,013 Days.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'International RAC - Total RPU Per Month' should arrive at $1,269.51. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,202.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month' should come in at $1,363.30. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,425.



Over the past month, shares of Hertz Global have returned +27.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, HTZ carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

