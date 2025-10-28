Gear Up for Hershey (HSY) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hershey (HSY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 53.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.13 billion, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hershey metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' stands at $2.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' will reach $313.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America' to reach $2.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International' of $218.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' should arrive at $556.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $724.82 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income (loss)- Unallocated corporate expense' to come in at -$230.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $139.02 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' will likely reach $58.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.98 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment income (loss)- International' reaching $4.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.21 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- North America' should come in at $615.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $778.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Hershey shares have recorded returns of -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

