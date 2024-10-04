Gear Up for Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helen of Troy (HELE) will report quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $457.24 million, exhibiting a decline of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Helen of Troy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Beauty & Wellness' to come in at $233.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Home & Outdoor' of $223.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness' at $18.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.86 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor' will reach $31.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $42.42 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Helen of Troy here>>>



Shares of Helen of Troy have experienced a change of +16.3% in the past month compared to the +3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HELE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

