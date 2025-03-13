Gear Up for HealthEquity (HQY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HealthEquity (HQY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $305.1 million, increasing 16.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HealthEquity metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service' should arrive at $122.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Custodial' at $140.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Interchange' to come in at $41.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total HSA Assets' will reach $31.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.21 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total HSA investments' of $14.18 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'CDBs Accounts' should come in at 6.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.01 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Accounts' will reach 16.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.7 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total HSA cash' will likely reach $17.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'HSAs Accounts' will reach 9.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.69 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for HealthEquity here>>>



Over the past month, HealthEquity shares have recorded returns of -16.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HQY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

