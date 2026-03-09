Gear Up for Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Health Catalyst (HCAT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 150% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $73.61 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Health Catalyst metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional services' stands at $22.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technology' of $50.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services' will reach $4.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.78 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology' should arrive at $34.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.35 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Health Catalyst have returned -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, HCAT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

