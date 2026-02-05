Gear Up for Hasbro (HAS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hasbro (HAS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 115.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.29 billion, increasing 16.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hasbro metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' will reach $16.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' to reach $751.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will reach $520.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +53.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' stands at $392.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +89.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' will reach $132.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will likely reach $166.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.90 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit (loss)- Consumer Products' at $76.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hasbro have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

