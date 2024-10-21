Gear Up for Hasbro (HAS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro (HAS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hasbro metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External Net Revenues- Entertainment' of $17.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -85.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'External Net Revenues- Consumer Products' will reach $927.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External Net Revenues- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' will reach $360.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Tabletop Gaming' to come in at $252.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Net Revenues- Digital and Licensed Gaming' at $109.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit (loss)- Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming' stands at $139.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $203.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Consumer Products' should arrive at $19.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $96.10 million in the same quarter last year.



Hasbro shares have witnessed a change of +2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HAS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

