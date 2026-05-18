Gear Up for Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, reflecting an increase of 19% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $200.95 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hamilton Lane metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Incentive fees' should arrive at $46.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts' reaching $36.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees' will likely reach $154.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds' to reach $101.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA)' will reach $41.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $39.34 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Earning AUM - Total' will reach $81.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.05 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF)' will reach $39.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.70 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total AUM & AUA' should come in at $1014.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $957.77 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets Under Management (AUM)' stands at $144.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $138.30 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Advisement (AUA)' of $869.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $819.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

Hamilton Lane shares have witnessed a change of -20.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HLNE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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