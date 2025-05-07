Gear Up for Haemonetics (HAE) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics (HAE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 35.6%. Revenues are expected to be $327.34 million, down 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Haemonetics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Plasma' will reach $127.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Hospital' will likely reach $147.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Blood Center' of $53.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.3% year over year.



Over the past month, Haemonetics shares have recorded returns of +13.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HAE will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

