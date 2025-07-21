Gear Up for Graco (GGG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Graco Inc. (GGG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $585.22 million, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Graco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Contractor' to reach $293.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial' should come in at $247.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +58.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.72 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' at $80.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Graco have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, GGG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

