Gear Up for GoPro (GPRO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, GoPro (GPRO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 38.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $124.98 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GoPro metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- GoPro.com' should arrive at $38.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Retail' should come in at $85.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Units shipped - Camera' reaching 342.4 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 393 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Selling Price' of $365.02. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $395 in the same quarter of the previous year.



GoPro shares have witnessed a change of +21% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GPRO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

