Gear Up for Goldman (GS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Goldman Sachs (GS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $8.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 182.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.68 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities' will likely reach $3.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Management and other fees' to reach $2.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Other' at $20.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -74.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending' of $670.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' will reach $2,882.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,714 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' will reach 15.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Leverage ratio' to come in at 5.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 65.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 78.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Advance Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' reaching 15.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.4% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Liquidity products' should come in at $732.00 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $764 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Fixed income' should arrive at $1,142.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,056 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Equity' will reach $704.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $627 billion.



Over the past month, shares of Goldman have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, GS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

