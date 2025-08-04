Gear Up for GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from GoDaddy (GDDY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, indicating an increase of 21.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.2 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GoDaddy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Applications & commerce' should come in at $466.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Core platform' stands at $737.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total bookings' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.26 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total customers at period end' will reach 20.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.87 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBITDA- Applications & Commerce' to reach $207.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $176.60 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBITDA- Core Platform' reaching $230.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $219.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of GoDaddy have demonstrated returns of -11.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDDY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

