Gear Up for Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Globus Medical (GMED) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, indicating an increase of 14% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $604.93 million, representing an increase of 57.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Globus Medical metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies' will likely reach $31.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions' will reach $572.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +64.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International' should come in at $117.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +58.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to reach $483.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.4% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Globus Medical here>>>



Over the past month, Globus Medical shares have recorded returns of +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GMED will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

