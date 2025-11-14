Gear Up for Globale Online (GLBE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, indicating an increase of 146.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $216.21 million, representing an increase of 22.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Globale Online metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' of $114.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' will likely reach $101.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Merchandise Value' to come in at 1.47 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.13 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Globale Online have returned +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Currently, GLBE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)

