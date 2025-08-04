Technology

Gear Up for Gartner (IT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

August 04, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

Wall Street analysts expect Gartner (IT) to post quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.67 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Gartner metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Research' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Conferences' will likely reach $201.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consulting' should arrive at $148.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Gartner shares have recorded returns of -17.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

