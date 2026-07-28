Gear Up for Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Garmin (GRMN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.93 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Garmin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Marine' to reach $316.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aviation' will likely reach $271.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Fitness' reaching $687.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Outdoor' should come in at $492.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Auto OEM' will reach $163.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Outdoor' should arrive at $154.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Fitness' of $204.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $197.63 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (loss)- Marine' at $64.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $62.92 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Fitness' will reach $412.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $364.67 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Marine' stands at $182.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $164.34 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Aviation' to come in at $190.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $185.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Outdoor' will reach $321.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $324.43 million.

Shares of Garmin have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GRMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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