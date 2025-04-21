Gear Up for FTI Consulting (FCN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting (FCN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.7%. Revenues are expected to be $900.7 million, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some FTI Consulting metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Technology' stands at $98.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' should come in at $86.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' reaching $352.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' will reach $182.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting' will reach $180.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of FTI Consulting have experienced a change of +3% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FCN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

