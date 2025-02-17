Gear Up for Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Frontier Communications (FYBR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share, reflecting a decline of 371.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Frontier Communications metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers' reaching $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue' should come in at $15.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Video services' of $78.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Fiber- Consumer' will reach $557.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Copper' stands at 619.62 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 822 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Total' will reach 2.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.7 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Broadband ARPU - Consumer - Fiber' will reach $66.12. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.16 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Broadband ARPU - Consumer - Copper' will likely reach $58.02. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.22.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Broadband ARPU - Consumer - Total' should arrive at $64.34. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.02 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Broadband ARPU - Business - Fiber' to reach $100.22. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $98.86.

Analysts expect 'Broadband ARPU - Business - Copper' to come in at $62.42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59.87.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Broadband ARPU - Business -Total' at $85.33. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.17.



Shares of Frontier Communications have demonstrated returns of +0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FYBR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

