Gear Up for Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Frontier Communications (FYBR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 540% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.45 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Frontier Communications metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue' reaching $14.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Video services' will reach $83.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Fiber- Consumer' should come in at $539.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers' will likely reach 3.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.88 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber' stands at 4.39 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber' should arrive at 2.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Broadband Customers - Business - Fiber' will reach 138.39 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 117 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Copper' of 667.18 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 870 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Broadband Customers - Business - Copper' to come in at 95.47 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Total' at 2.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.67 million.

Analysts forecast 'Broadband ARPU - Consumer - Fiber' to reach $65.56. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.49 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Frontier Communications have experienced a change of +2.2% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FYBR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)

