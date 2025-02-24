Gear Up for Frontdoor (FTDR) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Frontdoor (FTDR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, indicating a decline of 60% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $368.3 million, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Frontdoor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' will reach $291.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' of $23.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' will reach $29.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' should come in at $22.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customer retention rate' should arrive at 77.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Frontdoor here>>>



Shares of Frontdoor have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTDR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.