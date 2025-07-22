Gear Up for FMC Technologies (FTI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Technologies (FTI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 32.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.49 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some FMC Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' will reach $313.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' should come in at $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Lease' should arrive at $64.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product' will likely reach $885.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service' stands at $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' to come in at $2.49 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.84 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' reaching $15.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.93 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Order Backlog - Total' will reach $16.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' to reach $870.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $972.90 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies' at $287.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $254.20 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Inbound Orders - Total' of $2.76 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.09 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Subsea' will reach $452.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $356.50 million.

Shares of FMC Technologies have experienced a change of -5.7% in the past month compared to the +5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

