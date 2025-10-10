Gear Up for First Horizon (FHN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, First Horizon National (FHN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $845.74 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Horizon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 59.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' should arrive at 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' of $76.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.12 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $606.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $585.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' stands at $603.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $578.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $191.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $200.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $657.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $631.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $654.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $627.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

First Horizon shares have witnessed a change of +3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FHN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.