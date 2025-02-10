Gear Up for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share, indicating an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $311.85 million, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Federal Realty Investment Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental income' will reach $311.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Rental income- Other' to come in at $13.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents' of $5.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement' stands at $60.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $88.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.42 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>



Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have experienced a change of +9.2% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FRT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.