Gear Up for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, indicating an increase of 0.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $292.91 million, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Federal Realty Investment Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental income' will reach $290.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental income- Other' should come in at $13.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents' will likely reach $4.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement' stands at $55.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $83.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.97 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>



Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have demonstrated returns of +12.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

