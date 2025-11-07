Gear Up for European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $52.79 million, down 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some European Wax Center metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Marketing fees' stands at $7.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty fees' should come in at $13.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product sales' will reach $29.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending center count' will reach 1,044 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,064 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of European Wax Center have experienced a change of +8.2% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EWCZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

